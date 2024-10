Carlies is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a calf injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Carlies got the start at linebacker for the injured E.J. Speed (knee), but the former was forced to leave Sunday's contest after injuring his calf. Grant Stuard and Liam Anderson should see additional snaps at linebacker alongside starters Zaire Franklin and Segun Olubi while Carlies is sidelined.