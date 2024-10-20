Jerry Jeudy News: One catch for third straight week

Jeudy caught one of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to Cincinnati in Week 7.

Jeudy ascended to the No. 1 receiver spot Sunday, the Browns' first game after the club traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo, but it didn't shake Jeudy out of a recent funk. He was limited to one catch for a third consecutive game, while he watched tight end David Njoku (14 targets) and Cedric Tillman (12) benefit the most from Cooper's departure. The game also featured a potentially season-ending injury to quarterback Deshaun Watson (Achilles') and an injury to backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger), leaving the identity of Week 8's starter to be determined. Jameis Winston, who finished up Sunday's loss, could be the starter against Baltimore next week, but the uncertainty at the position impacts Jeudy and the rest of the targets.