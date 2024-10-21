Joey Slye News: Not heavily involved in loss

Slye made his only field-goal try and converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Slye's 41-yarder early in the second quarter put the Patriots up 10-0, but momentum quickly swung in Jacksonville's favor afterwards, leaving Slye without any further scoring chances. Though New England's office has improved since Drake Maye took over as starter, it remains one of the worst in the league by many metrics so far this season, rendering Slye non-viable in most fantasy formats.