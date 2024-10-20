Jordan Addison News: Three grabs in loss

Addison brought in three of four targets for 66 yards in the Vikings' 31-29 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Addison was third or tied for that slotting in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, but that resulted in relatively unremarkable production. The second-year wideout did manage a game-long 51-yard reception, and Addison's numbers were a marked improvement over his 36-yard tally in Week 5 against the Jets. Addison has exactly three catches in each of his first four games heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Rams on Thursday night.