Jordan Whittington News: No targets in Week 7

Whittington (shoulder) suited up against Las Vegas, but he did not command a target in the 20-15 win.

Whittington returned from a minor shoulder injury suffered in the Rams' previous contest, but he did not see his role elevated despite the team missing multiple key receivers. Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson served as Matthew Stafford's top wideouts instead. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to return against the Vikings on Thursday, Whittington can safely be left on the waiver wire for Week 8.