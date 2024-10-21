Joshua Karty News: Struggles in victory

Karty missed his only field-goal attempt and made two-of-three PAT attempts during Sunday's 20-15 victory against the Raiders.

The rookie kicker missed an extra point for the second consecutive game, and sent a 35-yard field-goal attempt into the left upright in the fourth quarter, a field goal that was critical because it would have pushed the Rams into a two-possession lead over the Raiders. Karty had been a reliable kicker through the Rams' first four games, but a trio of misses in his last two games will be something to monitor going forward, with a tough task at hand in Week 8 against one of the top teams in the NFC in the Vikings.