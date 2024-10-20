JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury: Aggravates hamstring issue

Smith-Schuster left Sunday's contest in San Francisco due to a hamstring injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Schuster showed up on the Chiefs' Week 7 practice report midweek due to a hamstring issue, which capped his reps Thursday and Friday. While he entered the weekend as questionable, he eventually was deemed active about 90 minutes before Sunday's kickoff. With Hollywood Brown (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (knee) on injured reserve, Smith-Schuster is among the top remaining available options at WR for KC, but he now will cede snaps to Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore.