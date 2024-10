Smith-Schuster (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Smith-Schuster has been ruled out after previously being deemed questionable to return. He aggravated a hamstring injury that had bothered Smith-Schuster during practice Thursday and Friday. The veteran wide receiver wasn't targeted prior to exiting the game. His next chance to suit up will be Week 8 in Vegas.