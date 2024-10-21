Justin Shorter News: Back with practice squad
Shorter reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Shorter was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Rams, failing to record any stats while playing three offensive snaps and 12 snaps with the special-teams unit. The tight end can still be added to the game day roster for two more games before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.
Justin Shorter
Free Agent