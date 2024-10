Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 24-22 loss to Green Bay in Week 7.

Fairbairn made kicks from 23, 35 and 52 yards in the loss and has made 16-of-18 field-goal attempts through seven contests. The Texans went for two points after one of their two touchdowns, but Fairbairn was able to post double-digit scoring for a third consecutive game and the fifth time in seven weeks.