Kenneth Gainwell News: Racks up yards in garbage time

Gainwell carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

Gainwell's 14 touches for 67 total yards in Week 7 were more than the 11 touches for 62 yards he managed across the first six weeks combined, but don't count on a similar workload going forward. The Eagles were able to rest most of their starters for the entire fourth quarter after getting out to a big lead, but Saquon Barkley should resume taking nearly all of the running back touches next week in Cincinnati assuming the game stays close.