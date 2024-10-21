Fantasy Football
Kenneth Gainwell headshot

Kenneth Gainwell News: Racks up yards in garbage time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Gainwell carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

Gainwell's 14 touches for 67 total yards in Week 7 were more than the 11 touches for 62 yards he managed across the first six weeks combined, but don't count on a similar workload going forward. The Eagles were able to rest most of their starters for the entire fourth quarter after getting out to a big lead, but Saquon Barkley should resume taking nearly all of the running back touches next week in Cincinnati assuming the game stays close.

Kenneth Gainwell
Philadelphia Eagles
