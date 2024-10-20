Kenneth Walker News: Strong showing despite illness

Walker (illness) rushed 14 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 24 yards and another score in the Seahawks' 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Walker was a Saturday addition to the injury report due to the illness, but the third-year back didn't display any signs of attrition while helping the Seahawks to a win on his 24th birthday. Walker hit pay dirt twice in a game for the second time this season, recording scoring plays on a 20-yard run and 17-yard reception in the second and third quarters, respectively. The latter play showed off Walker's receiver-like skills, as he managed a picturesque fingertip grab. Walker should have plenty of time to get back to full health ahead of a Week 8 home showdown against the Bills.