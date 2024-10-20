Mason Rudolph News: Officially Week 7 starter

Rudolph is in line to start Sunday's game against Buffalo with Will Levis (shoulder) officially inactive.

Reports emerged Saturday that Rudolph would draw his first start as a Titan on Sunday as Levis deals with a shoulder issue. Rudolph has made only one appearance this season, which came in relief in Week 4 against Miami, during which he completed nine of 17 passes for 85 yards. It's also possible that Rudolph will get an extended look under center, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Levis' injury typically comes with a 4-to-5 week recovery timeline.