Miles Sanders News: Efficient in Week 7

Sanders rushed three times for 34 yards in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders. He also caught one of his two targets for minus-6 yards.

Sanders tallied an extremely efficient 11.3 yards per carry in Sunday's loss. However, he touched the ball just four times for the third consecutive week, as Chuba Hubbard remains the Panthers' top running back. Jonathon Brooks (knee) returned to practice this week and is expected to suit up in the coming weeks. Once Brooks makes his NFL debut, Sanders will likely be the odd man out in Carolina's backfield.