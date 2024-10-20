Najee Harris News: Cracks century mark on SNF

Harris rushed 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Harris failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's lopsided victory, but that's where the bad news ends following the running back's second consecutive 100-yard rushing game. The 26-year-old also cashed in his second touchdown in as many weeks following a slow start to the campaign. Harris and the Steelers remain at home to host another New York team when the Giants come to town for Monday Night Football in Week 8.