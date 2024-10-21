N'Keal Harry News: Dropped by Minnesota

The Vikings cut Harry from their practice squad Monday.

Harry spent the first seven weeks of the season on Minnesota's practice squad, but it now appears the team has decided to move in a different direction. The 2019 first-round pick appeared in nine games for the Vikings in 2023, failing to record a stat across 69 total snaps (20 offensive and 49 on special teams). In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed Trishton Jackson to their practice squad.