Noah Gray News: Leading receiver on four targets

Gray brought in all four of his targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers.

Gray finished as the Chiefs' leading receiver in a odd game that featured no passing touchdowns from either side. San Francisco keyed its defensive focus on limiting star tight end Travis Kelce (4-17-0), allowing the 25-year-old Gray to operate freely for his highest receiving total of the season. Fantasy managers should consider this a high-water mark for Gray so long as Kelce remains healthy, which the latter should be for next Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.