Ricky Pearsall News: Making NFL debut

Pearsall (chest) is listed as active Sunday against the Chiefs.

Pearsall thus will make his long-awaited NFL debut after enduring a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery Aug. 31 that resulted in him spending the first six weeks of the campaign on the reserve/non-football injury list. With Jauan Jennings (hip) sidelined, Pearsall will have a chance to mix into the 49ers offense, but the team may prefer the veteran presence of Chris Conley as the No. 3 WR behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for this high-profile matchup.