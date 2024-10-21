Fantasy Football
Shaun Wade News: Headed to active roster

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 2:53pm

Wade signed with the Chargers' 53-man roster from their practice squad Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Wade has yet to play this season, but he'll now get a chance to with his move to the team's active roster. With Deane Leonard (hamstring) now on IR and both Ja'Sir Taylor (lower leg) and Kristian Fulton (hamstring) questionable for Monday's game against the Cardinals, the Bolts could be in dire need of help in the secondary. Wade will work to provide that moving forward.

