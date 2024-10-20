Tank Bigsby News: Stars in starting role

Bigsby rushed 26 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns and failed to bring in his only target during the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday in London.

With Travis Etienne (hamstring) inactive, Bigsby had an opportunity to handle a lead-back role that he already seemed to be building toward in recent games. The second-year back did not disappoint with the expanded opportunity, rounding out his second career 100-yard effort, both which have come in the last three games, with touchdown runs of one and four yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Given his showing Sunday and the lingering nature of hamstring injuries, Bigsby could well helm the ground attack again in a Week 8 home matchup against the Packers.