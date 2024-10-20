Fantasy Football
Tim Boyle News: Sees action in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Boyle completed eight of 13 passes for 74 passes after replacing Tyler Huntley (shoulder) in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts. He added four rushing yards on his lone carry.

The 30-year-old quarterback failed to produce points on any of his four drives under center, although Jason Sanders did clank a 54-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright in the fourth quarter. Boyle also saw brief action in Week 3 in relief of Skylar Thompson (ribs), but he could be pressed into duty for a start in Week 8 against the Cardinals if none of Huntley, Thompson or Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) are able to play. Miami doesn't currently have a quarterback on its practice squad, so the team would have to look outside the organization for a backup to Boyle in that scenario.

