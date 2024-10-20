Tim Boyle News: Sees action in relief

Boyle completed eight of 13 passes for 74 passes after replacing Tyler Huntley (shoulder) in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts. He added four rushing yards on his lone carry.

The 30-year-old quarterback failed to produce points on any of his four drives under center, although Jason Sanders did clank a 54-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright in the fourth quarter. Boyle also saw brief action in Week 3 in relief of Skylar Thompson (ribs), but he could be pressed into duty for a start in Week 8 against the Cardinals if none of Huntley, Thompson or Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) are able to play. Miami doesn't currently have a quarterback on its practice squad, so the team would have to look outside the organization for a backup to Boyle in that scenario.