White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

White was a healthy scratch for the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Packers and will remain on the sideline, even with Los Angeles coming out of its bye week. After a laundry list of lower-body injuries in his career, the 29-year-old White hasn't looked capable of keeping up with NFL wide receivers in coverage.