Tucker Kraft News: Tallies fourth touchdown

Kraft was targeted four times and caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 victory over the Texans.

Kraft was slowed by a groin injury last week, but he occupied his usual spot in the starting lineup Sunday and found the end zone for the fourth time in four weeks. Kraft will have a chance to keep his momentum going, as he and the Packers will next face a Jaguars defense that has been as friendly to tight ends as anyone over the last five weeks, allowing big games to Hunter Henry (8-92-0) and Cole Kmet (5-70-2) as well as TDs to Mo Alie-Cox and Dalton Kincaid.