Thornton (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

After playing just one snap in the Patriots' Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, Thornton now finds himself as a healthy inactive for the second week in a row. The 2022 second-round pick looks to have fallen out of favor in New England and may need the Patriots to lose another receiver to injury before he gets another opportunity to suit up for a game.