Tyson Campbell headshot

Tyson Campbell News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Campbell (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Campbell missed the Jaguars' last four games while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice this week before he was officially added back to the 53-man roster Saturday. Jacksonville still listed its top cornerback as questionable heading into game day, but the Jaguars saw enough from him during his three limited practices this week to clear him to play for the first time since Week 1.

Tyson Campbell
Jacksonville Jaguars
