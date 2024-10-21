Will Shipley News: Sees field late in blowout win

Shipley carried the ball eight times for 15 yards in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

Prior to Week 7, Shipley had seen the field for a total of five offensive snaps, with his only opportunities to touch the ball coming as a kick returner. After establishing a four-score lead early in the fourth quarter, the team elected to rest its starters, with both Shipley and second-string running back Kenneth Gainwell receiving a handful of opportunities. Shipley didn't do anything with his brief look to suggest that he'll be moving up the depth chart any time soon.