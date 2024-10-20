Xavier Newman Injury: Traveling back with team

Newman (neck) is traveling back with the team after Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers, per interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Newman was taken to a local Pittsburgh-area hospital after exiting Sunday's loss on a spine board in a scary scene, but Ulbrich revealed that tests at the hospital came back negative and Newman gained clearance to travel back to New York with his teammates. Despite this good news, Newman seems unlikely to be available when the Jets face the Patriots in Week 8.