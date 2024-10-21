Xavier Smith News: Makes most of five offensive snaps

Smith rushed twice for 30 yards and returned one punt for eight yards during Sunday's 20-15 win against the Raiders.

Smith showcased his speed in the third quarter, bursting on the outside and breaking off a 24-yard run that led to a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown one play later. Smith hasn't had a lot of opportunities to showcase his talents in a crowded Rams' receiving corps, and Cooper Kupp (ankle) is likely to return in Week 8 against the Vikings. This big play by Smith may end up just being a blip on the radar, while he is relegated back to strictly punt return duties for the Rams.