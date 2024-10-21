Fantasy Football
Xavier Smith headshot

Xavier Smith News: Makes most of five offensive snaps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Smith rushed twice for 30 yards and returned one punt for eight yards during Sunday's 20-15 win against the Raiders.

Smith showcased his speed in the third quarter, bursting on the outside and breaking off a 24-yard run that led to a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown one play later. Smith hasn't had a lot of opportunities to showcase his talents in a crowded Rams' receiving corps, and Cooper Kupp (ankle) is likely to return in Week 8 against the Vikings. This big play by Smith may end up just being a blip on the radar, while he is relegated back to strictly punt return duties for the Rams.

Xavier Smith
Los Angeles Rams
