Xavier Woods News: Leading tackler through Week 7

Woods recorded seven total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

The veteran safety has now accumulated 51 total tackles across the Panthers' first seven games and has 16 more tackles than Carolina's second-leading tackler, Shaq Thompson (Achilles). Woods is on pace for just under 124 total tackles across 17 regular-season games this year, which would surpass his previous best of 108 tackles with the Vikings in 2018. Expect Woods to continue being one of the few bright spots on Carolina's defense ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Broncos.