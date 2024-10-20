Xavier Worthy News: Leads team with eight targets

Worthy had three receptions (eight targets) for 19 yards and added one carry for five yards in Sunday's 28-18 win over San Francisco.

Worthy continued to operate as the Chiefs' top wideout sans Rashee Rice (knee) in Week 7, churning out a similar stat line to his previous spot start in Week 5. The 21-year-old Worthy was unable to hit pay dirt like he did against the Saints, but he did lead Kansas City in targets (eight) on a day where the ground game led the team to victory. The speedy wideout did exit Sunday's contest briefly to be evaluated in the medical tent, but he promptly returned to action and finished the contest without issue. Worthy still carries fantasy value in his elevated role, with fantasy managers hoping for a big play or two against a rebuilding Raiders squad next Sunday.