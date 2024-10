Baun is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants due to a shoulder injury.

Baun logged six tackles (four solo) before leaving in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. The Eagles have a large lead midway through the final quarter, so Baun may be kept out for the remainder of the contest. Jeremiah Trotter and Ben VanSumeren are candidates to see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter Nakobe Dean while Baun is sidelined.