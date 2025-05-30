Adam Boqvist News: Extending Island stay

Boqvist signed a one-year, $850,000 extension with the Islanders, the team announced Friday.

Boqvist has bounced between four NHL teams in his six NHL seasons, but has earned himself an additional season with the Islanders. A midseason waiver claim from Florida, the 24-year-old posted two goals and six assists in 17 games after arriving in Long Island and was a fixture on the team's second power play unit.