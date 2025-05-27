Adam Henrique News: Pots empty-netter

Henrique scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Henrique ended a four-game point drought with the empty-netter. The 35-year-old has filled a depth role as a bottom-six center this postseason, chipping in four goals and an assist over 15 contests. He's also produced 27 shots, 38 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while mainly playing on the third line.