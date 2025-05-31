Fantasy Hockey
A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer Injury: Day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 10:41am

Greer (lower body) is day-to-day and questionable for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Greer sustained an injury versus Carolina on May 24 and missed Game 4 on Monday before logging only 4:22 of playing time in Wednesday's series-clinching win over the Hurricanes in Game 5. The 28-year-old has two goals and an assist in 12 playoff appearances after tallying six goals and 17 points in 81 outings during the regular season. If Greer is unavailable for Wednesday's series opener, Jesper Boqvist, Nico Sturm or Mackie Samoskevich could play against the Oilers.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
