A.J. Greer News: Available against Canes

Greer (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus Carolina for Game 5 versus Carolina, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Greer set new personal bests in assists (12), points (17) and games played (81) during the regular season. With the 28-year-old winger back in action, he figures to bump Nico Sturm from his spot on the fourth line. In the postseason, Greer has generated two goals, one assist and 11 shots while dishing out 44 hits in 11 outings.