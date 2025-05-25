A.J. Greer News: Expected to play in Game 4
Greer (undisclosed) should be fine to play in Game 4 versus Carolina on Monday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Greer registered five hits and two blocked shots in a 6-2 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday in Game 3 before exiting late in the third period. He has generated two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 44 hits through 11 appearances this postseason.
