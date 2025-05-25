Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
A.J. Greer headshot

A.J. Greer News: Expected to play in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Greer (undisclosed) should be fine to play in Game 4 versus Carolina on Monday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Greer registered five hits and two blocked shots in a 6-2 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday in Game 3 before exiting late in the third period. He has generated two goals, one assist, 11 shots on net, seven blocked shots and 44 hits through 11 appearances this postseason.

A.J. Greer
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now