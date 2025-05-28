Aleksander Barkov News: Collects pair of assists

Barkov notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Barkov set up third-period tallies by Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett to help the Panthers clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals. Over five games against the Hurricanes, Barkov put up three goals and four assists from his first-line spot. The 29-year-old leads the Panthers in points this postseason with 17 in as many games, and he's added 34 shots on net, 40 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.