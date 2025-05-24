Fantasy Hockey
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Three-point effort in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Barkov scored twice, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Barkov netted both of his tallies during a five-goal third period for the Panthers. He also assisted on a Niko Mikkola tally in the first. During his four-game point streak, Barkov has three goals, four assists and six shots on net. The star center is up to six goals, nine helpers, 32 shots, 37 hits, 16 blocks and a plus-9 rating across 15 playoff appearances.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
