The Islanders announced Thursday that Horvat sustained an ankle injury at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and is expected to be good to go in 4-6 weeks.

Horvat is undergoing rehab and is expected to be back to full health in time for training camp in September. Horvat had 28 goals, 29 assists and 243 shots on goal over 81 regular-season games in 2024-25.