Brett Kulak News: Offers helper in win

Kulak logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Kulak is on a three-game point streak, earning a goal and two assists in that span. The defenseman is up to five points, 16 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating over 15 playoff appearances. Kulak continues to handle heavy defensive minutes, though he can chip in a little depth scoring as well.