Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard Injury: Practicing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 10:58am

Pickard (lower body) took the ice for Monday's practice session, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Considering this is Pickard's first time on the ice with his teammates, he seems unlikely to dress for Game 4 on Tuesday -- especially with Stuart Skinner playing in peak form -- though Pickard hasn't been officially ruled out. Once the 33-year-old backstop gets the all-clear, he should resume his duties as the No. 2 netminder and could be called upon again if Skinner struggles.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
