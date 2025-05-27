Calvin Pickard News: Suiting up for Game 4

Pickard (lower body) will be the backup goaltender in Tuesday's home matchup versus Dallas in Game 4, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Following a six-game absence, Pickard will return to the lineup as Stuart Skinner's understudy in Game 4. The 33-year-old Pickard has a 6-0 record with a 2.84 GAA and an .888 save percentage across seven appearances this postseason.