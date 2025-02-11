Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carter Yakemchuk headshot

Carter Yakemchuk News: Leading Hitmen on back end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Yakemchuk has earned 15 goals and 40 points in 38 games with WHL Calgary this season.

Yakemchuk is a highly regarded prospect -- the right-shot blueliner was the seventh overall pick by Ottawa in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Alberta native is on pace for around 72 points in 2024-25, which would be one more than the 71 he recorded in 2023-24. With a few aging veterans on the Senators' right side of the blue line, Yakemchuk is in a good position to be a staple in Ottawa in the coming years, provided that he continues to round out his game at the junior level.

Carter Yakemchuk
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now