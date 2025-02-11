Carter Yakemchuk News: Leading Hitmen on back end
Yakemchuk has earned 15 goals and 40 points in 38 games with WHL Calgary this season.
Yakemchuk is a highly regarded prospect -- the right-shot blueliner was the seventh overall pick by Ottawa in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Alberta native is on pace for around 72 points in 2024-25, which would be one more than the 71 he recorded in 2023-24. With a few aging veterans on the Senators' right side of the blue line, Yakemchuk is in a good position to be a staple in Ottawa in the coming years, provided that he continues to round out his game at the junior level.
