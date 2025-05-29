Casey DeSmith News: Makes 17 saves in relief

DeSmith stopped 17 of 20 shots in relief after replacing starter Jake Oettinger early in the first period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

This was DeSmith's first action since April 26 when he replaced Oettinger in Game 4 against the Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round. The Avalanche won 4-0, and DeSmith stopped 13 of 14 shots. DeSmith is a good goalie, but the whole team was rattled Thursday. And then he allowed a goal 58 seconds after taking the blue paint. Tough luck. DeSmith is signed for two more seasons at $1 million to back up Oettinger, and he will provide steady fantasy contributions in daily formats given the strength of the squad he plays behind.