Connor Brown Injury: Hurt in Game 3

Brown suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's 6-1 win over Dallas in Game 3, and head coach Kris Knoblauch did not have an update on the winger's status after the contest.

Brown went minus-1 in 8:46 of ice time and left the game after being hit by Alex Petrovic in the middle frame. Knoblauch relayed that the Oilers will "have some information" on Brown's status Monday morning. The 31-year-old Brown should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday in Edmonton.