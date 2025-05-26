Fantasy Hockey
Connor Brown Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 11:40am

Brown (undisclosed) won't play against Dallas on Tuesday in Game 4, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Brown will miss at least one contest after sustaining an injury in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3. He has contributed five goals, three assists, 21 shots on net, eight blocked shots and 12 hits through 14 appearances this postseason. Viktor Arvidsson or Jeff Skinner could replace Brown in Tuesday's lineup against Dallas. Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) could be an option, too, if he receives the green light to return, and head coach Kris Knoblauch goes with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

