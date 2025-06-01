Connor Brown News: Should be good for Game 1

Brown (undisclosed) will be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Brown missed the final two games of Edmonton's series against the Stars, but the extra time off between series has done him well since he should be ready to go for the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers. The Oilers will certainly be happy to have him back considering the five goals and three assists he's produced in 14 postseason games. His addition to the lineup means another forward like Jeff Skinner may be pushed out of the lineup again.