Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

McDavid recorded two assists, including one on the power play, as well as three shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

McDavid continues to dominate in the Western Conference Finals, having earned seven points over the last four games. He's up to 24 points (three on the power play), 56 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-11 rating across 15 playoff outings. McDavid leads the playoffs in points, and doing so without making all that much of an impact with the man advantage is all the more impressive.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
