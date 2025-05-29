Connor McDavid News: Five-game, nine-point streak
McDavid had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over Dallas in Game 5.
McDavid scored the ultimate winner on a breakaway at 14:28 of the second period; it pushed the score to 4-2. He leads the NHL with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 16 games this postseason; he has been held off the scoresheet just twice in that span. McDavid takes a five-game, nine-point scoring streak into the Cup Finals, and he continues to be the favorite in the Conn Smythe watch as playoff MVP.
