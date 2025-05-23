Connor McDavid News: Slings helper in win

McDavid notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

McDavid continues to be a superb playmaker this postseason. He's already earned three helpers over two games in the Western Conference Finals, and 17 of his 20 playoff points have been assists. The superstar has added 51 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 13 appearances.